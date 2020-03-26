The Crew 2: More Cars Arrives With Free Update

The Crew 2 will get another update before March ends and this time, the update will come with 20 new cars. Here is what was announced.

According to the developer, the new update will be arriving on the 25th of March on PC, pS4 and Xbox One and now of the new vehicles that players will be seeing includes the Koenigsegg Jesko (2020) and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (2020).

To top it off, the update will also come with 15 new Live Summit events with one debuting each week. There will also be a long list of vanity items and avatars that will be coming with the game.

Fans can also expect to see more cars getting added to the game on the 8th of April including the Lamborghini Diablo GT (1999) and the Ferrari Enzo Ferrari (2002). The March update is about 10GB in size so make sure you have the space for it if you want to enjoy all the new goodies.