The Crew 2: DLC & Future Update Detailed

The Crew 2 might have been around for a few years now but the developer is not ready to push it aside just yet as it was announced that the game would get even more updates in the newer future after the last Summer in Hollywood expansion.

This week, fans can expect to get their hands on the Beach DLC which will bring a few Summer theme vehicles into the game including the Volkswagen Beetle and Bus. Later this month, there will also be the Neon Battle update which will be arriving on the 22nd of July and will bring in the Kawasaki Ninja H2 light rider edition.

On top of that, there will also be a few special events including The Super 70s and Flashy 80s which will feature a special version of the Back to the Future vehicle and DMC 12 Rad Edition. In the video, it was also added that more will come later this year too.