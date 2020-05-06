Tetris Effect Will Be Coming To Oculus Quest Soon?

While no announcement has been made yet, some Reddit users notice that the game, Tetris Effect was listed in the “Coming Soon” section of the Oculus Quest store page. Soon after the news started getting more attention, the game was removed from the list.

The game was launched back in 2018 on PS4 and was later released on the Epic Store. The game have received some pretty positive response from the community especially highlighting how stunning the game looks along with a great soundtrack.

Of course, this is not a confirmation at all as the developer has not mentioned any yet but we would not be surprised if it does get released for the Oculus Quest as it would allow many fans to play the VR game without having to own a powerful PC.

Hopefully, more information will come our way soon.