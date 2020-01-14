Tesla Wants To Talk To Pedestrians

Automakers have been trying to figure out a way to alert other road users of the presence of the new EV models. Some automakers have chosen to emit noise from the vehicle while Tesla has decided that talking to the road users will be the best option.

According to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, their drivers will soon be able to talk to people if they want to. They even release a clip showing the vehicle asking the person outside to hop in. He also added that the user can even direct fart noises to the pedestrians.

They did not go into detail on what the vehicle will be offering or how it will work but many believe that the vehicle will be able to say some prerecorded messages or maybe it will come with a microphone like how some of the armored cars work.

The feature is said to be coming soon but no date was given by Tesla or Elon Musk.