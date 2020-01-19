Tesla Receiving Some Extra Attention From NHTSA

NHTSA announce this week that they are looking at Tesla and the reports of an acceleration issue that some of the models might have.

A petition asking NHTAS to look into the matter has been received. According to the report, the petition requested that NHTSA looking into and recall 500,000 Tesla model over an unintended acceleration issue.

Models that could be affected by the investigation includes the 2012 to 2019 Tesla Model S, 2019 Tesla Model X, and 2018 to 2019 Tesla Model 3. The petition mentioned that there are 127 consumer completes to NHTSA with 110 crashes and 52 injuries.

One report from Avondale, Pennslyvania despite the incident where the vehicle was pulling into the parking spot of an elementary school when the vehicle accelerated on its own and went over the curb and chain link fence. Another complain describe the situation where the vehicle was approaching the garage door but accelerated lurching forward and damaging two garage doors.

We will have to wait and see where NHTSA go from here.