Tesla Model S & Model X Infotainment Update Will Cost Owners

It might not feel like it but the Tesla Model S and Model X have been around for a few years now and the infotainment system in the vehicle might start to feel a little dated. The good news is that Tesla now has an update to offer but the bad news is that owners will have to pay to get the system updated.

The new update will be available for Tesla Model S and Model X owners build in March 2018 or earlier and will cost them $2500. The new MCU2 infotainment system will come with a long list of new features and is also much faster than the previous-gen system. The update will make the touchscreen more responsive and also add a few new games to the system including Cuphead, Beach Buggy Racing 2, Stardew Valley and more. Owners will also get Tesla Theater as well.

Those with the Autopilot 2.5 hardware will get the upgrade first followed by the Autopilot 2.0 model and then the rest of the Model S and Model X.