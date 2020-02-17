Tesla Model S Going A Little Further Now

The Tesla Model S Long Range will be going a little further now that the vehicle was given a hardware and software update.

It was revealed that on Tesla’s website, it states that the Tesla Model S Long Range will now offer about 390miles of range which is 17miles more than before. Tesla explains that the improvement was because of the updated hardware made over the last few months.

The Model S Long Range is not the only model that is getting the update as it was also reported that the Tesla Model X Long Range will be offering 351miles now instead of 328miles.

It was added that Tesla is looking to have their vehicles offer 400miles in the near future by updating the wheels and tires of the vehicle. Future models will also come with larger batteries that should offer even longer range.