Tesla Model 3 New Updates Will Please Performance Fans

Tesla has just released upgrades for their Tesla Model 3 Performance. The new Performance Upgrade will include a software update as well as a new performance part. Here is what we know right now.

Owners of the Tesla Model 3 Performance will soon have the Tack Mode V2 uploaded OTA to their vehicle. The new update will come with a few new features including a new suite of satellite maps, G-force meter, real-time telemetry, and more.

The new Track Mode V2 will also allow drivers to choose the power split between the two motors using the sliders. Then there is also the Track Package which will include some actual hardware that will Optimize the track performance of their Performance Upgrade Model 3.

The kit that will come with the package will include some Performance Wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, pressure sensors, high-performance brake pads and more. The full list will be one Tesla’s site so do check that out. The Track Package will cost an additional $5500.