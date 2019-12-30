Tesla Model 3 From New Chinese Plant To Start Delivering Soon

Tesla has been busy churning out new Tesla Model 3 at their Shanghai factory and they are now ready to start fulfilling their orders.

Production starts in October this year and Tesla is now ready to start delivering them with the first 15 units will be delivered on the 30th of December and will be for Tesla employees first before getting delivered to their other buyers.

The vehicle is priced at $50,00 before subsidies. According to Tesla, they were hoping that they would be able to start delivering before Chinese New Year which starts on the 25th of January. China has shown a lot of support to Tesla with the ministry even announcing that Tesla models wold be exempted for purchase tax.

The plant is targeted to produce 250,000 units of vehicles a year when the Model Y arrives.