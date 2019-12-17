Tesla Cybertruck Won’t Be Seen In Germany If Nothing Changes

We still have not decided if we liked what Tesla had to offer on the Cybertruck but if this is what we will be seeing when the truck officially arrives, it might have to skip on Germany.

According to Automobilwoche, based on what is known about the Tesla Cyvertruck right now, the vehicle will not get approval for mass production in Germany. The issue here is the ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel on the outside that gives it the shape and strength. It is said that the toughness of the steel puts the occupant and pedestrian in more danger in an event of an accident.

With the tough exterior, the pedestrian getting hit by a Cybertruck could sustain serious injuries. It was added that Tesla will have to make some major changes to the basic structure of the Cybertruck if they are looking to get approval in Germany.