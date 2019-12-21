Tesla Cybertruck Spotted With Different Design & Shape?

An image showing what some people believe is the Cybertruck by Tesla has been makings its rounds online. The vehicle in the image looked very different from the Tesla Cybertruck model that Tesla showed off in the past leading many to believe that Tesla will be making some major changes to the truck before they release it.

However, there is another story to all of it. According to VinWiki, the vehicle in the image is just a rented Ford F-150 that was made to look like the Cybertruck. The vehicle was created by Eric Decker who was so surprised by the Cybertruck design that he decided to poke fun at it.

The vehicle was created using stuff from Home Depot and took them a few hours to complete. The story itself is pretty hilarious and you can watch more in the video below.