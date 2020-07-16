Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Upcoming Amiibo Release Date Announced

The next Amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be coming our way featuring two DLC characters and they have now announced the release date for them.

On the 2nd of October, Nintendo has announced that Joker from Persona 5 and Hero from Dragon Quest series will be arriving as Amiibo and fans can start picking them up. Of course, only one version of Hero will actually make it into the game but we will not be surprised if we see more versions coming in the future.

Even if you did not purchase these characters, you can still use these amiibo but you will not be able to play as these characters. Amiibo fighters will level up as they fight with you or against you learning from how you play and then slowly learning to become better than the standard AI.

While Nintendo has been reducing their Amiibo release, there are still a few more interesting ones that came out and more to come.