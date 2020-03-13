Super Mega Baseball 3: What We Know Now

Super Mega Baseball 3 now has a released date now. Here is what we know about the upcoming game which will be arriving in April 2020.

The new game in the series will come with some new features including the new Franchise mode, which will allow players to play across multiple seasons and deal with players that age and retire. Players can also customize the length and structure of your season and make your own team.

The online mode will also allow players to compete cross-platform in Pennant Race mode. The game will cost $45 when it does arrive. Super Mega Baseball 3 will be released in April with no exact date given. It will be released on PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the new announcement trailer for the game below and tell us what you think of it.