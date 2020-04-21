Super Mario Maker 2 Huge Final Update Detailed

Super Mario Maker 2 will be getting one final update from Nintendo and this will be a huge update. Here is what we know about the update right now.

Seeing as it is the last one, the developer probably wanted to make sure that they have everything inside. The update will come with the new “World Maker” mode, items and more. The new model will allow players to string their own levels together so that there are a starting point and end-battle. This will give them the chance to make a small Mario game on their own with 40 courses available.

New enemies will also be added to the game including Koopaling, Mechakoopas, and Phantom so creators can now create more levels are that are more challenging and fresh. The update will also add more power-ups to the game.

The update will be released on the 22nd of April.