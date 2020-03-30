Summer Games Done Quick Announces New Dates For Event

With so many events getting pushed back due to concerns of the coronavirus, the organizers of Summer Games Done Quick have now announced a new date for the game.

The event was supposed to be happening in June but the new date has now been set on the 16th of August for now. That might change if things do not get better then. If the event does happen, it will be ending on the 23rd of August.

With the new date announced, that also means that all submissions for the Summer Games Done Quick will have to be redone now. Participants will need to save their entry data before the wipe which happens on the 26th of April. New submissions will open on the same day and will end on the 9th of May.

Volunteers of the charity event and the host will also have to reapply. Those that are looking to attend can register from the 7th of July until the 20th of July.