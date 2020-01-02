Subaru Levorg STI Sport Gives WRX Fans Hope?

Subaru was at the Tokyo Motor Show where they showed off the Subaru Levorg STI prototype which is a wagon version of the Subaru WRX sedan which is why the fans are so interested in it.

Some people think that the Levorg STI Sport will give us an idea of how the next Subaru WRX will look like when it arrives as the vehicle does look more aggressive compared to the standard version of the Levorg.

The new teaser video showing off the Levorg as well as the tachometer on the inside which has a redline of over 6000rpm leading many to believe that it is fitted with the 1.8-liter turbocharged engine that will offer at least 170hp.

The new Levorg STI Sport is expected to make its official debut on the 10th of January so we will have to wait a few more days to learn more about the upcoming model.