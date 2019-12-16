Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition Boss Announced

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition which will be arriving on PS4 and PC next year will come with some important characters from previous games including some bosses.

It was previously announced that Gill from Street Fighter III will be coming back and now, the developer has added that Seth, the final boss for Street Fighter IV will also be returning as well. Seth was also given a new trailer where we can see him switch from masculine to feminine physical form.

Seth also has the ability to copy the abilities of other fighters. We also get to see some of the costumes that Seth will be getting when he finally arrives. If you missed the trailer, you can check it out in the video below.

The Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition will be arriving on the 14th of February 2020 where both Gill and Seth will be arriving as well.