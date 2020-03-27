Steam Joins In To Offer Free Games

A lot of publishers and stores have been offering up free games to their audience to keep people entertained during this self-isolation period and it looks like Steam will also be joining in.

Steam announced that they will be offering up Between Two Castles and Project Mercury for free so Steam users can claim them and add them to their library while the offer is live. The first game is a strategy puzzle game where players are paired up with another player or AI to work together to complete the Mad King’s order.

Project Mercury, on the other hand, is an action-adventure game with a cyberpunk theme. There are eight stages of alien fights. Between Two Castle will be available until the end of the month while Project Mercury will be available until the 8th of April. Once you claim it, it will be yours to keep.