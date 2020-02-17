StarCraft: Ghost, What Could Have Been

A few years back, Blizzard was working on a StarCraft spin-off game called StarCraft: Ghost, a third-person shooter game in the series but nothing came out of it as Blizzard decided not to finish the game and it was then put on the sheld.

Well, some footage of the game does exist and it had made its way online. The video was spotted by Kotaku and we got to see how the game would have looked and played like if it was to be released. Soon after fans started watching it, the video was taken down.

It the past, the game was always referred to can being on hold instead of being canceled but we have not heard anything about the game since 2005 so we don’t think it is ever going to happen ever but it is nice to see what the developers were working on that time.