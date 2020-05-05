Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gets Plus Mode With Update

Star Wars fan all around the world celebrated Star Wars Day this week while developer like Respawn continue to drop more update for their Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The free update will come with a few goodies including a new combat challenge and cosmetic for both protagonist Cal Kestis and BD-1, his droid companion. One of the important features that the update will bring is the New Game Plus mode which will allow players to replay the campaign with the cosmetic they have unlocked.

There is also additional meditation training with unique combat challenges. Players can also create their own challenges by placing enemies on a grid-based arena before they load into the fight.

Cal will also get a new Inquisitor Call skin that will put him in his Sith-like uniform and a new red lightsaber turning him into a real Sith Warrior.