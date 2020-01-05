STALKER 2: New Details Revealed

GSC Game World has just released some new details about their upcoming STALKER 2 game. Here is what we know right now.

According to the developer, the game will be developed using Unreal Engine 4 instead of the X-Ray Engine like the previous game as it was the most suitable option for them at this point. They also wanted something that would make modding easier and the Unreal Engine works well with that as well.

With that announcement, some people have begun speculating that the game will be an Epic Store exclusive game when it arrives but the developer came out to say that the announcement is not related to the platforms and that they will touch on that topic later on.

There is currently not much information on the game but it was said that we might see it arrive in 2021 so hopefully, more details will come our way soon.