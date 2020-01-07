Sony Pulls Cover Off PS5 Logo

It is no secret that Sony is working on a new console to replace the PS4 and now they have revealed the new logo for the next-gen console.

As exciting as that sound, the logo itself is not really that exciting. The easiest way to describe it is that Sony was probably trying to keep the logo familiar to the fans as the font as style is pretty similar to the PS4 logo.

It was also added that the upcoming PS5 will come with 3D audio sound, adaptive triggers for a new controller, faster SSD, Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and more. It was added later on that more details like game lineup and features will be revealed soon.

The new PlayStation 5 is set to arrive in 2020 during the Holiday which is also the same time that we can expect to see the new Microsoft Xbox console as well.