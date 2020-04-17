SnowRunner Trailer Reminds People Of Kojima Game

Saber Interactive has just released a few trailers for their upcoming game, SnowRunner, the sequel to Spintries: MudRunner as they are preparing to release the game.

When it comes to this kind of game, the story usually is not that exciting or non-existence but for Saber Interactive, they really want to make it more serious. In the new trailer for the game, we see them paying homage to the truck drivers around the world.

However, some people pointed out that the trailer feel more like a tribute video to Death Stranding after they add in the melodramatic tones and voice over. We can see how they would put these two games together since both games focus on delivering.

SnowRunner will be released on the 28th of April and will be released on PC, Xbox One and PS4. The PC version will be available on Epic Games Store.