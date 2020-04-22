Smite Fans Asked For A God And A God They Got

Smite will be getting its later update this week. Witch of the Woods will help fix some of the previously reported bugs but also add a new character to the game. Here is what we know right now.

It was announced this week that Baba Yaga will be added to Smite this week. They explain that the character was one of the most highly requested character by the fans which is why they decided to add it into the game.

Baba Yaga is a Slavic mage that will come with some eerie and chaotic abilities like long-ranged projectiles fired from her pestle. She also has the chicken-legged hut, a self-driving shelter that she can hide and defend while also hurling Witchfire at her enemies.

You can read all about the new character and her abilities at Hi-Rez’s blog. Smite is available on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. More updates will be arriving on the 5th of May.