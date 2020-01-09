Skoda Vision Concept Sketches Shown Before Official Debut

Skoda will be showing off the new Vision Concept next month but before that happens, they are now showing us the new sketches for the upcoming concept teasing the exterior design of the upcoming model.

The new Skoda Vision Concept will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi happening next month and will go on from the 5th of February to the 12th of February. It will be launched later this year.

Riding on the MQB A0 platform, the new vehicle was fitted with a signature Skoda grille that we are so familiar with now along with split headlights and side air intakes. The sketches also showed the aluminum apron with muscular hood.

Other details like the pop-out door handle, roof rails, sports fender flares were all highlighted as well. Sketches of the interior also showed the huge infotainment system, digital instrument dials and multi-function steering wheel that it will be fitted with.