Seat Leon Cupra PHEV Powertrain Detailed

We will be seeing Seat come in with a PHEV version of the Seat Leon this month. Here is what we know so far.

The new Seat Leon will be riding on the updated platform that the Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia will be riding on, the MQB platform. The vehicle will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine. On top of that, the automaker is also looking to offer a PHEV version of the vehicle through Cupra.

It is believed that the model will come riding on the 1.4-liter TSI petrol and an electric motor that will be offered with both hatchback and estate guises and is estimated to offer about 241hp when it arrives. With that powertrain, the vehicle is expected to only need 6.5 seconds to go from 0-62mph and an electric range of 35miles.

The Seat Leon Cupra is set to make its debut on the 28th of January.