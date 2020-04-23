Sea Of Thieves Update Will Please Fans

Sea of Thieves will be getting an April update and this one will be the one for those hoping to have cats be a pet option in the game.

When dogs were offered as pets, players have been asking if there will be an option to own cats in the game. Well, with the update, players can now purchase the range of cats from the premium store, the Pirate Emporium. There will be a few breeds and options so players can have some fun with that.

On top of that, players can also join their favorite traders to become an Emissary for Gold Hoarders, Athena’s Fortune, Order of Souls, and Merchant’s Guild. You can earn gold and reputation by bringing their trader loot. The level cap for each faction has also been raised to 75.

There is also a new PvP faction, The Reaper’s Bones. The Reapers will appear on the ship’s map so look out for those.