Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked In New Video?

Samsung’s first attempt that a folding phone did not go so well but maybe things will turn around for the better the second time? While Samsung has not revealed much yet, a new video surfaced online suggesting that the device in it is an upcoming Samsung flip phone.

It was revealed that the device will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model and the video showed it opening up. As nice as it is to see, it does not actually reveal much about what the vehicle will be offering.

With this design, the smartphone is really compact and can easily fit inside most pockets or handbag which is nice since the smartphone can be really big and bulky nowadays. Samsung has yet to reveal when they plan to announce the Galaxy Z Flip but there were speculations that it might be happening at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 11th of February where we will also be hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S20.