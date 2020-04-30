Rocket League: Limited-Time Modes Returning For May

Players of Rocket League will see some limited-time mode return in May as the developer made the announcement this week.

Some of the modes like Beach Ball and Heatseeker will be returning for the full match as part of the Modes of May event, a special May event that will start on the 1st of May with Dropshot Rumble. The modes will be swapped out each weekend until the end of May.

After Dropshot Rumble, we will be getting Beach Ball which will be added on the 7th of May and Boomer Ball which will be coming on the 14th of May. The last mode to return for the special event will be Heatseeker which will be arriving on the 21st of May.

All the modes will start at 9 AM PT. You can check out the full schedule on their website right now.