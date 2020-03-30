Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta Dates Pushed Back

Steam and PS4 players will have to wait a little longer to try out the new Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta as Capcom announced that the open beta will be pushed back.

Resident Evil Resistance is the multiplayer mode for Resident Evil 3 Remake and the open beta was supposed to be happening this week before the new model arrives next week but the beta has now been delayed.

While PC and PS4 players won’t get their chance to try it out, Xbox One players will be able to try it out now. Capcom explained that the delay was due to some unspecified problems with the PS4 and PC versions.

With the game arriving on the 3rd fo April, there won’t be much time for the PS4 and PC players to test it out so it will be interesting to see if the developer still plans to offer the open beta or should players just wait for the game mode to arrive next week.