Resident Evil 3 Remake Trailer Shines Light On Nemesis!

A new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Remake has been released and this time, we got a clear look at how Nemesis, the hulking antagonist in the Resident Evil 3 universe will look like along with some of the heroes that we will be seeing in the game.

The trailer starts off with Nemesis stalking Jill Valentine. We are then showed Carlos Oliveria who comes to help here. We also got to see other members of UBCS and Hunter. Capcom also drops a few more screenshots of the game and some background details on some of the characters in the game.

According to the developer, the Resident Evil 3 Remake will be even more action pack compared to the Resident Evil 2 Remake that was released last year. Fans were already pretty pleased with the last remake so this could only mean more good news for the fans.

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on the 3rd of April on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.