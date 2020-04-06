Resident Evil 3 Remake Hidden Mode?

With Resident Evil 3 Remake, fans can choose to play the game at a few difficulty levels with the hardest being Hardcore mode but for those that like to be pushed to the limit, there is the Nightmare mode.

This mode can only be unlocked after players finish the Hardcore mode and in this Nightmare mode, there will be more enemies added into the game. Key items will also be reshuffle so you can’t just walk through the game and get it all based on memory.

Only only will be the map be updated but the Nemesis will also get an upgrade where he will move faster and be more aggressive in trying to take you out.

This does add another element of horror and tension to the game that some players might find enjoyable. So if are already done with the game and are looking for something a little more challenging, you can give that a try.