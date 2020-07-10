Remothered: Broken Porcelain Pushed Back

The sequel to Remothered: Tormented Fathers was supposed to be released this year and while it will still make it before 2021, we will have to wait a little longer before we can get our hands on the game now.

According Luke Croft, the community manager, Stormind Games had to push back the game so that they have time to work on delivering the experience that their fans deserve. They also mentioned the pandemic was also one of the reasons behind the delay.

Instead of an August release, the game will now be arriving on the 20th of October instead which puts it closer to Halloween which makes even more sense for the horror game but it will now be released on the same day as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The 2017 game was pretty well received when it was first released and fans were happy to learn that the developer was going to make a sequel.