Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Brings Back Gator Hat & More

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online will be getting an update that will bring back some limited time cloths from the past along with some big bonuses and discounts. Here is everything that you need to know right now.

New items that will be up for sale right now will include the Gator Hat, Squat Stovepipe Top Hat, WInter Shotgun Coat, Benbow Jacket, Ortega Vest, Tied Pants, Strickland Boots, Calhoun Boots, and Vaquero Baroque Spurs.

Other than these new items, the update will also bring with it the new scoring system for kills. With the update, players will be given more rewards for tricky kills. More point values, explosions, and volatile weapon load-outs will also be added with the update.

These new clothing items will be available in the general stores in-game from now until the 13th of April.