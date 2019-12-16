Red Dead Redemption 2 For Console Finally Catching Up To PC

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 was offered with a few additional contents that the console version did not have like the Photo Mode and some exclusive story missions but Rockstar will be bringing those to PS4 players soon.

The new Moonshiner update for Red Dead Online will also come with all the other exclusive features that the PC version got. PS4 players will now get the Photo Mode as well as some new horses and trinkets which will be added to the story mode of the game.

The update will also be adding a few new Bounty Hunter missions, some treasure maps and more. Rockstar have also released the patch notes for the latest update so you can check it out and read about all the changes and new features.

As for the Xbox One players, the update will be arriving on the 21st of January along with some PS4 exclusive content.