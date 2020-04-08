Red Dead Online Players To Be Rewarded Just By Logging On

Developers have been trying to offer up rewards and bonuses to their fans to encourage them to pick their game over the other games during this stay-at-home period and Rockstar has now announced the goodies that their players will get if they lof into the game this weekend.

According to the announcement, any player that logs onto the game before the 14th of April will get 5 Gold Bars. That is the easiest bonus to claim but those looking for more can take part in the Daily Challenge that is available on Red Dead Online right now. Players that complete a Daily Challenge for three days in a row will be rewarded with different gifts.

Both Showdown Modes and Races will also be getting a double XP event for the whole week. Some in-game purchases will also be getting some major discount so this is a great time for those that have not tried out those modes to give it a go.