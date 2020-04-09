Ram 1500 & More Recalled Over Problematic Backup Camera Software

FCA will be issuing a recall to bring back a long list of vehicles after it was discovered that there might be an issue with the backup camera software.

According to the announcement, the software does not meet the federal regulations and that the backup camera does not turn off until a drive cycle ends which is longer than what is allowed. FCA will be recalling the affected models to get the software fix.

The list of affected models includes the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Cherokee, the 2019 – 2020 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Renegade, and the 2019 Dodge Challenger. Models will need to be fitted with the 8.4inch or 12inch infotainment system.

A total of 318,537 units will be affected by the recalled. Recalls are expected to start on the 22nd of May. Those affected will get an updated infotainment system at the dealer OTA. Customers can expect to get the notification soon.