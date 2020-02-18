Rainbow Six Siege Not Getting Respawns

One of the reasons why people love or hate Rainbow Six Siege is because players can’t respawn which means once you are dead, that is it.

According to Ubisoft, people are suggesting that they add respawn features to the game to make the game more appealing but according to the developer, they are not looking to that as they feel like it would impact the game negatively.

It was added that somebody very high up did suggest to have the game have the respawn mechanism but the developer eventually got their way and keep respawning out of the game. He explains that having only one life will make players more aware of their actions and not just sprint around and mess about. What do you think?

Ubisoft is also working on a new Rainbow Six game called Rainbow Six: Quarantine that will be released on the next-gen consoles.