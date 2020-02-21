PUBG Update 6.2 Will Bring PS4 & Xbox One Players Together

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground or PUBG as many call it got a PC update not too long ago. The new Patch 6.2 for PC came with a few updates including a new team deathmatch mode and now, the console players will get to try it out as well.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One update is already available on the Public Test Server. As nice as it is to get the new mode, console players will also be happy to learn that the update will also allow players to make cross-platform parties now.

that means PS4 and Xbox One players can party up and play the match together once the update arrives. Cross-play has been available for some time now but players from different platforms could only join the match but could not form teams with players from different consoles.

PUBG is currently in its 6th Season with a new map, Karakin added at the start of it.