PUBG Developer Reassure Fans Of Game Issues

While PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is still a very popular game, there is no denying that the game is riddled with issues that fans have been experiencing and complaining about and the developer has now address the issue on their website.

They talked about how they know about the cheating and that they are dealing with the issue and that is one of their main goals right now. Players also had issues with the performance of the game with the FPS stuttering and crashing and that seems to only be getting worst this year. TO that, the developer said they are doing a few tests to identify the issues and resolve them as soon as possible.

Then there are the DDoS attacks or denial-of-service. To that, they said that they have reduced the attacks by 85%. The developer will continue to work on the issues and hopefully will keep fans updated on the situations.