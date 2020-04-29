PUBG Arrives On Stadia With New Edition

Google announced that a few more games will be added to the streaming service at Stadia Connect this week. Among the games announced was PUBG but there is more to it.

The PUBG that will be offered on Google Stadia will be the Pioneer Edition which is already available on Stadia right now. This version will cost a little more than the standard version with a $40USD price tag and will come with the base game, Survivor Pass: Cold Front, and some exclusive skins.

It was also announced that other big titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden, and FIFA will also be coming to Stadia in the near future. A total of 11 games was announced for Stadiw this week which more to come in the future.

Which of the newly announced games were you most excited about?