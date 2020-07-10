Psychonauts 2 Dev Can Now Create The Game They Envision

Due to budget constraints, the developer of Psychonauts 2 had to cut off some parts of the game to keep within budget but they won’t have to do that anymore now with Microsoft acquiring Double Fine.

According to Tim Schafer, the founder of Double Fine, when Microsoft acquired the game, they were allowed to bring back some of the content that they chose to leave out in the past. One content that was cut off was a boss fight and they are happy that they can now put it back into the game.

Before Microsoft, the game was being funded by Fig and with a bigger budget now, the developer can actually work on doing what they think is right for the game instead of what is affordable. The game was announced back in 2015 and will be arriving in 2020.

In the same interview, he also talks about some of their journey of selling Double Fine to Microsoft.