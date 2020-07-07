Professor Layton 3 Heads To Mobile?

The classic Nintendo DS game, Professor Layton might be returning and this time, on your mobile. Here is what we know right now.

It was announced this week that Professor Layton and the Unwound Future has been announced for mobile bringing the classic game to a whole new group of audience. The game will also be updated so that it looks better than the Nintendo DS version.

Previous games from the franchise are already on mobile right now including Layton’s Mystery Journey starring Katrielle Layton, Professor Layton’s daughter. In this game, we will be playing as Professor Layton and Luke as they time-travel and work with the Future Like to prevent something bad from happening.

The game will officially be arriving on the 13th of July on iOS and Android. No price has been announced yet but based on previous game, this game should have a $16 price tag as well.