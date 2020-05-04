Port Royale 4 Beta Ready To Be Tested

Port Royale 4, the seafaring trade simulator beta is now ready although you will need to purchase the game now to get access to the beta.

Those that do purchase the game now will get a discount on the game and also access to the beta. This time, players will be brought back to the Caribbean where they will be acting as the governor of an island-based colony.

To keep things fresh, the new game will have turn-based sea battles with up to 8 different ships involved in each battle. The game can be purchased through Kalypso store and players will be allowed to play through the tutorial and the full Spanish campaign as well. There is also a Free Mode for Spain with four playable characters.

When the full game arrives, players will also get to choose England, France, and the Netherlands. Port Royale 4 will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.