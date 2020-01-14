Porsche Looking To Dominate The Skies Too?

A few automakers have already expressed their interest in taking to the skies and it looks like Porsche is also playing around with that idea now.

Porshe did express their interest in flying cars a few years ago with the signing with Boeing last year to work on a concept and now, new patent paperwork was found by Taycan EV Forum showing us what they might be working on.

In the papers, we got to see some images showing what we believe is the flying taxi. The vehicle is said to be an all-electric vehicle that is also autonomous although the pilot with qualification can gain control of the Craft.

Not only did we get to see the design but the papers also showed the cooling system for the vehicle with a cooling plate below the airfoil for dissipating heat. Of course, at this point, we don’t even know when we will be seeing an actual flying car but it is still an interesting thing to dream of.