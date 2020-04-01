Pong Quest By Atari Is Pong But In RPG Form

Atari announced their new Pong Quest, a spin-off of their popular Pong game. Here is what we know right now.

With the new RPG game, we will be the paddle from Pong and will be going on a journey through some of the themed world based on classic Atari titles. Players will be allowed to customize their paddle as they continue on with their adventure.

The game will also come with a multiplayer mode along with a long list of other game modes. For now, the game is set to be released in the Spring this year on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam on PC.

A new trailer for the game have also been released showing what looked like a fun and interesting game that would keep the fans entertained as they walk down memory lane. Check out the new trailer below.