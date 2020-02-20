Polestar Shows Off New Human Design Interface

Automakers are starting to take their infotainment system a lot more seriously now with Polestar revealing that they will be working with Google on developing a new system called the Human Design Interface that they started teasing this week.

This is not the first time Polestar is working with Google as they have already worked together on the Polestar 2 that came with an android system wit built-in Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store.

According to the automaker, the new system will adjust the vehicle automatically to the driver’s preferred settings. It can detect the driver using the Digital Key and then adjust the car to match the driver’s preference.

The system can also dim the display when the driver is no longer looking or offer up controls when it detects that a hand is approaching it. More details of the new tech will be revealed later this month.