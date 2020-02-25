Polestar Precept Concept Might Be An Electric SUV?

We are very close to the unveiling of the Polestar Precept Concept model and Polestar wanted to keep the hype going with a new teaser image.

The vehicle in the picture was viewed from above with a darker environment but with its headlights visible and also the taillights. It is hard to determine what model the Polestar Precept Concept will be but most people believe it will be something that future Polestar model will be based on.

Others think that the vehicle could be an SUV model that will be powered by an electric powertrain. It should also come fitted with a new infotainment system that they also teased this week. After the unveiling, we should even be seeing it at the Geneva Motor Show next month as Polestar has confirmed that they will be at the event on the 3rd of March.

The unveiling will be happening on the 25th of February.