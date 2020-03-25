Polestar 2 Production Starts In China

Even with the coronavirus pandemic, Polestar did manage to launch their Polestar 2 was it was announced that the second model production has already started at their facility in China.

According to Thomas Ingenlath, the Company CEO, laughing the production of the Polestar 2 was no easy task and that their team has made a huge effort to launch it on schedule. Images taken from the plant showed workers wearing a mask while they work on the Polestar 2.

The new Polestar model will come in fitted with a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will be connected to an electric motor that will deliver about 408hp and 486lb ft of torque. The vehicle will need 4.7 seconds to go from 0-60mph and will have about 300miles of electric range to offer.

The company plans to start delivering their Polestar 2 to Europe customers this summer and the vehicle is expected to come in with a $63,000 price tag in the US.