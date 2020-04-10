Pokemon Sword & Shield: Rage Quitters Feeling The Heat

Some players are taking advantage of the loophole found on Pokemon Sheild and Sword competitive play recently but it looks like they won’t be able to get away with it anymore as The Pokemon Company is made aware of the issue and is looking into it.

It was discovered that players could turn off their Nintendo Switch at the right time after losing a match to have them not lose any competitive points or lowering their ranks. The worst part of it all is that winners will not receive any points for their victory as well so you can imagine the frustration here.

Soon after the issue was reported, The Pokemon Company released a statement saying that they are looking into whether some players are doing this on purpose and if so, they will be excluded from future ranking battle, live battles or internet competitions.

If that does not work, they might have to release a patch to fix the issue for good.